Partnership provides Human Cell Atlas collaborating members benefits of Parse's single cell solutions
SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced the company has partnered with the international Human Cell Atlas (HCA) consortium, a global collaboration of researchers developing comprehensive reference maps of all human cells as a basis for understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease.
Parse's EvercodeTM technology for single cell transcriptomics and single cell immune profiling enables million-cell experiments without the need for expensive instrumentation. Through the partnership, HCA members gain more access to Parse's technology. Parse will also provide support to HCA members for experimental design, assay execution, and bioinformatic support in applying the Evercode technology to their research.
"The Human Cell Atlas project is an enormous undertaking and will transform our understanding of the 37 trillion cells in the human body," noted Dr Sarah Teichmann, co-Chair of the HCA Organizing Committee and Head of Cellular Genetics at England's Wellcome Sanger Institute. "Our global community of researchers is charting the cell types in the body, across time from development to adulthood and eventually to old age, and effective large-scale technologies are needed to enable this."
"The HCA has already provided transformational work to the single cell community. Parse's technology will assist this important work with unprecedented scale, opening up new possibilities for what is achievable in scientific research," noted Parse co-founder and CEO Alex Rosenberg, Ph.D. "We're proud and excited to help support researchers worldwide to reach the ambitious goal of the HCA."
About the Human Cell Atlas
The Human Cell Atlas (HCA) is an international collaborative consortium which is creating comprehensive reference maps of all human cells—the fundamental units of life—as a basis for understanding human health and for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease. The HCA is likely to impact every aspect of biology and medicine, propelling translational discoveries and applications and ultimately leading to a new era of precision medicine.
The HCA was co-founded in 2016 by Dr. Sarah Teichmann at the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) and Dr. Aviv Regev, then at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard (USA). A truly global initiative, there are now more than 2,900 HCA members, from 94 countries around the world. https://www.humancellatlas.org
About Parse Biosciences
Parse Biosciences' mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. At the core of our company is our pioneering approach for single cell sequencing. Single cell sequencing has already enabled groundbreaking discoveries which have led to new understandings of cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system. At Parse Biosciences, we are providing researchers with the ability to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.