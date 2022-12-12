Patent Litigator Jeffrey E. Danley joins Bracewell’s Intellectual Property team in Seattle.

 By Bracewell LLP

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Jeffrey E. Danley has joined the firm's intellectual property practice as a partner in the Seattle office. Danley most recently was a partner with Seed IP Law Group in Seattle.


