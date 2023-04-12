Support Local Journalism


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Paul S. Gerding, Jr. has been elected managing partner of the firm's Scottsdale region—comprised of offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Spokane, Washington—effective April 1. He succeeds Mark Nethers, who has served in the position since 2017 and will return full time to his law practice. As regional managing partner, Gerding joins the firm's executive committee.

Gerding comments, "during my nearly two decades at Kutak Rock, I've watched the firm's service and value proposition distinguish us in the markets we serve. Arizona and Eastern Washington, while geographically disparate, are both growing, vibrant regions poised for opportunity. Our services are well-aligned for the influx of residents, new business and infrastructure growth these two areas are experiencing, and our attorneys possess the enthusiasm, experience and commitment to meet their communities' needs. I'm excited to help our attorneys connect talent to opportunity and I know Kutak Rock will play an essential role in helping our clients to grow and thrive."


