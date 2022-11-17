Support Local Journalism


Regpack clients have seen up to 30% more revenue and a drop of 35% in account receivables since the automation launch

SAN DIEGO,  Nov. 17, 2022   /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regpack, a software leader that enables quick and simple automation of billing and other business processes, is pleased to announce the launch of Autobill Automation, a feature that gives users unparalleled flexibility in automating payments to accommodate unique economic challenges. The new automation feature allows organizations to offer their customers flexible installment plans without any setup. This change has been disrupting the billing and payment industries over the past several months.


