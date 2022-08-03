Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fast-Growing Company Provides Human Capital Management Solutions; Payroll, HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Tax Filing, Time Tracking and More

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayNW, a leading and fast-growing provider of human capital management (HCM) software and services, has announced that it is now serving cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) throughout the United States. With this step, CRBs can now prioritize compliance with evolving regulations while supporting employees and accessing traditional banking services with PayNW's payroll and HR solutions.

Tags