The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is an independent nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health care decisions. PCORI is committed to continuously seeking input from a broad range of stakeholders to guide its work. (PRNewsfoto/Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute)

 By Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute

PCORI also seeks proposals for projects to implement research results

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) today began inviting proposals for new studies and implementation projects through several funding opportunities. These PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs) include up to $467 million for comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER) studies that help determine which health care approaches work best for patients and their caregivers given their particular circumstances.

