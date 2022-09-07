...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to
more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is an independent nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health care decisions. PCORI is committed to continuously seeking input from a broad range of stakeholders to guide its work. (PRNewsfoto/Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute)
PCORI also seeks proposals for projects to implement research results
WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) today began inviting proposals for new studies and implementation projects through several funding opportunities. These PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs) include up to $467 million for comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER) studies that help determine which health care approaches work best for patients and their caregivers given their particular circumstances.
One PFA calls for large, two-phase CER studies addressing established and important decisional dilemmas that require new evidence about the comparative effectiveness of available interventions. PCORI welcomes submissions in all areas and encourages proposals focused on reducing maternal mortality and improving care for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Another PFA calls for CER proposals within four broad areas: addressing disparities; assessment of prevention, diagnosis and treatment options; improving health care systems; and communication and dissemination of research.
"With these latest funding opportunities, PCORI proudly continues its essential role as the nation's leading funder of patient-centered, comparative clinical effectiveness research," said PCORI Executive Director Nakela L. Cook, M.D., M.P.H. "The research funded through these opportunities will provide sound evidence to help patients, their clinicians and caregivers make sense of their many options in a complex healthcare environment. This research also will help to generate data and strategies that help reduce persistent health disparities, an important step toward achieving health equity, one of PCORI's National Priorities for Health."
Additional funding to implement results and advance shared decision-making
Three other PFAs seek proposals for projects to promote the uptake of results of PCORI-funded research as well as to implement effective shared decision making in healthcare settings. These PFAs reflect PCORI's commitment to ensuring that CER findings are easily accessible and useful to those who need them to make informed decisions about care.
One opportunity seeks to fund projects in four areas: obesity treatment in primary care settings, nonsurgical options to improve or eliminate symptoms for women with urinary incontinence, therapies and medicines for symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder, and the use of antibiotics to treat children's acute respiratory tract infections.
To date, PCORI has invested $3.4 billion to fund patient-centered CER and related projects, including those focused on implementing useful findings from PCORI-funded research and on supporting the engagement of people in research projects.
About PCORI
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health care decisions. PCORI is committed to continuously seeking input from a broad range of stakeholders to guide its work.