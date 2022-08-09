Pendleton Woolen Mills Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pendleton Woolen Mills)

 By Pendleton Woolen Mills

Pacific Northwest Mills Have Been Weaving For Over 110 Years

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendleton Woolen Mills, the global lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon has resumed mill tours at their Washougal, Washington and Pendleton, Oregon mills. The mill tours show the entire vertical operation that brings iconic Pendleton wool blankets and fabrics to life.

