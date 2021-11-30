People, Pets & Vets Reaches 100 Hospitals By People, Pets & Vets Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PPV Logo (PRNewsfoto/People, Pets & Vets) By People, Pets & Vets Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People, Pets & Vets (PPV) is ecstatic to welcome Penny Paws Animal Clinics, which brings them to 100 hospitals in their family. Initially, PPV was concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, and has expanded over the past few years along the West Coast, the South, and the Southeast. The diverse group of hospitals is proud to serve pets in the local communities of 11 different states.People, Pets & Vets CEO, Chris Strong, shared how "It's been a wonderful, wild ride! Just three years ago, we had 15 hospitals. Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated staff at our hospitals and Service Centers, we have now grown to 100 amazing hospitals." PPV is truly a different kind of animal. The Service Center's number one goal is to support each hospital in a way that maintains its local identity and legacy. PPV not only encourages medical autonomy but insists upon it. Partnering with PPV comes with access to a larger network of collaborative veterinary professionals and resources.Two key ingredients to PPV's success are a big focus on their people and innovation. PPV admires the dedication and compassion of animal caregivers and has developed several programs to encourage professional and personal growth amongst veterinarians and support staff. The support teams in HR, Recruitment, Operations, Marketing, IT, and Finance are constantly developing new resources and programs to keep the family of hospitals on the cutting edge of medicine and technology. These optional programs are offered to alleviate administrative work so that the veterinary staff can focus on providing excellent care to their patients. The team is celebrating in a big way and is excited about more growth and the opportunity to serve even more pets! Contact Rodger Baca, Chief Development Officer at Rodger@peoplepetsandvets.com , to learn more about joining PPV. People, Pets and Vets, born in 1992, is a veterinarian-led group with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general and surgical services while making a positive impact in their communities. PPV offers a compelling opportunity to veterinarians looking to sell their practice and career opportunities to veterinarians and support staff. By creating a network of passionate professionals who work smarter, PPV has a strong track record of treating people well, always doing what they say, and creating a relationship built on trust.Media Contact: social@peoplepetsandvets.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/people-pets--vets-reaches-100-hospitals-301434073.htmlSOURCE People, Pets & Vets 