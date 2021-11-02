People with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Can Now Receive The Only Spinal Cord Stimulator FDA-Approved for the Condition at NeoSpine By NeoSpine Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 NeoSpine is a multidisciplinary spine and pain management practice with clinic locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. Utilizing a multimodal approach, our providers offer patients customized therapies to meet their specific needs. By NeoSpine HF10™ Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy is a breakthrough treatment approved by the FDA for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), as well as chronic back pain and leg pain. HF10™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure and drug-free treatment. By NeoSpine Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUYALLUP, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSpine is now offering spinal cord stimulation (SCS) procedure(s) for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). The technology is a newly approved nondrug treatment for PDN, and is the only SCS system with a specific indication to treat the condition. More than 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and it's estimated that 20-25% of people with diabetes will develop PDN. The condition is associated with a wide range of symptoms including pain in the limbs described as burning, freezing, stabbing, shooting, hypersensitivity or deep aching. Traditional treatment options for PDN include over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, physical therapy and injections, but for many people, these options are inadequate for long-term relief.HFX for PDN is the only spinal cord stimulation system approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a specific indication for PDN. HFX is a comprehensive solution that includes a Senza spinal cord stimulation system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain. HFX for PDN means that a patient has been implanted with a Senza System and programmed to include a frequency of 10 kHz. The Senza device is implanted during a quick and minimally invasive procedure, and then begins delivering mild pulses at a high frequency directly to the spinal cord to stop pain signals from reaching the brain. In a recent study, 92% of patients reported high satisfaction with the therapy. "People with PDN know it to be a cruel addition to the chronic disease they must fight every day," said says Dr. Kathy Wang, Pain Management Specialist, NeoSpine. "HFX for PDN offers a new option to alleviate this agonizing and persistent sensation. There is no other therapy like this, and to offer it to people here at NeoSpine is an absolute privilege. I believe this can make a real difference for my patients with PDN." For important safety information regarding this new treatment, please visit www.HFXforPDN.com.About NeoSpineNeoSpine believes each pain condition is as unique as the patients we serve. Our team of specialists provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care in the fields of neurosurgery, orthopedic spine surgery, interventional pain management, and chronic pain management. This multidisciplinary approach allows our providers to effectively treat the full spectrum of spine conditions using innovative techniques, targeted therapies and minimally invasive procedures that are part of a broader, individualized treatment plans for long-term pain relief.Company's website: http://www.neospine.comMedia Contact: Kevin Hockenson, Practice CEONeoSpine 253-841-8939https://www.neospine.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/people-with-painful-diabetic-neuropathy-can-now-receive-the-only-spinal-cord-stimulator-fda-approved-for-the-condition-at-neospine-301413939.htmlSOURCE NeoSpine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestriansEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter