PeopleReady Chief Sales Officer, Kristy Willis, Expands Role to Oversee Field Operations

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 -- PeopleReady's Chief Sales Officer Kristy Willis expands her role to include serving as the chief field operations officer for general staffing. In addition to leading PeopleReady's national accounts, national sales, customer experience, and inside sales teams, Willis will assume leadership of general labor field operations, leading a team throughout the US and Canada in connecting people and work for the staffing giant. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With temporary workers continuing to be crucial to businesses amid record staffing shortages, PeopleReady is proud to announce the expansion of Chief Sales Officer Kristy Willis's role to include serving as the chief field operations officer for general staffing. In addition to leading PeopleReady's national accounts, national sales, customer experience and inside sales teams, Willis will assume leadership of general labor field operations, leading a team throughout the U.S. and Canada in connecting people and work for the staffing giant.With PeopleReady since 2018, Willis has been responsible for helping to reimagine the future of staffing and is recognized as a dynamic leader in sales and market innovation within the industry. Willis has led PeopleReady's sales efforts with client-focused creativity and innovation—including developing a state-of-the-art customer experience team that uses the right balance of innovative technology and high-touch service to deliver fulfillment solutions which help customers connect with the workers they need. Her expanded role directing field operations will be crucial in continuing to help PeopleReady put quality workers and a quality workforce within reach for businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. "With her passion for our mission, inspiring leadership style, and her absolute commitment to putting our customers at the center of everything we do, I know that Kristy will further PeopleReady's ability to make connecting people and work faster and easier than ever before," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Kristy is recognized industrywide as a trusted business partner for customers and for her leadership in addressing challenges creatively with a keen eye towards the future of the industry."Before joining PeopleReady in 2018, Willis had a nearly two-decade career at Adecco, where she led operations, fulfillment, service delivery and sales for a region with nearly $1 billion in annual revenue.About PeopleReady PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com. 