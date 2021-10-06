PeopleReady Earns Platinum Honors for Work Within Reach™ Campaign in 2021 Muse Creative Awards By PeopleReady Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 In recognition of marketing excellence, staffing leader PeopleReady was presented with a Platinum 2021 Muse Creative Award, the competition’s highest honor, in the integrated marketing category for its Work Within Reach™ campaign. By PeopleReady PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) By PeopleReady Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of marketing excellence, staffing leader PeopleReady was presented with a Platinum 2021 Muse Creative Award, the competition's highest honor, in the integrated marketing category for its Work Within Reach™ campaign. PeopleReady's campaign was singled out from a field of thousands of entries in the annual international competition hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA).PeopleReady was recognized for its innovative and fully integrated marketing campaign, building upon its new Work Within Reach™ brand and ongoing elevation of staffing technology and delivery models. The PeopleReady marketing campaign included: A sponsorship of two-time Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman and Lanigan Racing that took PeopleReady and its mission to connect people and work to millions of people throughout the U.S. and around the world.PeopleReady's first-ever nationally broadcast TV ad, "Ride to Work," featuring Sato, reached over 5 million viewers, and included streaming TV, social media and video ads.PeopleReady's Work, Win, Drive sweepstakes, which was designed to encourage people to join the workforce during the worker shortage. The sweepstakes had 583,000 entrants.An extensive social media strategy resulting in over 1 million impressions.A comprehensive media outreach campaign resulting in nearly 7,000 earned media stories reaching billions of viewers, listeners and readers.An internal communications campaign, which engaged more than 1,000 employees in activities designed to galvanize them around a new company culture. "PeopleReady is honored to have received this distinction from the International Awards Associate. This was a mission-driven integrated marketing effort with a simple goal: to help put work and workforces within reach," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "As the role of temporary workforces continues to grow even more vital, so does our ability to reach our audiences to make connecting people and work faster and easier than ever. We are proud to be recognized for our marketing innovation and creativity." The campaign helped to highlight the staffing leader's recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine as well as a new virtual onboarding experience that puts Work Within Reach™ for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Also, continued optimizations of PeopleReady's award-winning JobStack® app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work.About PeopleReady PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peopleready-earns-platinum-honors-for-work-within-reach-campaign-in-2021-muse-creative-awards-301394380.htmlSOURCE PeopleReady Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communitySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methHuman remains found near Stampede Pass Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter