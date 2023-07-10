...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON
AND EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS THIS MORNING COULD LEAD TO NEW FIRE
STARTS...
.A frontal passage will produce breezy to windy west winds
through the Columbia River Gorge eastward along the Blue Mountain
foothills and into the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an
increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. Along
with enhanced winds and low relative humidities, abundant
lighting is expected to move across the lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, east slopes of the Washington Cascades, Kittitas and
Yakima valleys, and the Blue Mountains of Washington. Additionally,
isolated thunderstorms across northern Oregon may produce
lightning and will have the potential to cause additional fire
starts.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690, WA691, WA692,
AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley, 691
Lower Columbia Basin, 692 Blue Mountains of Washington and 695
East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will continue through
today.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be
possible near and within storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
