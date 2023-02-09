PeopleReady logo

Over 49 million new job postings were posted in 2022, according to report

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflation and supply chain challenges continue for employers in 2023, but the labor shortage may remain their most significant challenge. Nationwide, there are approximately 1.7 job openings for each job seeker, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2022, U.S. employers posted more than 49.1 million job openings, a 12% increase over the prior year and 42% above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report released by staffing giant PeopleReady.


