PeopleReady's JobStack App Recognized in Brandon Hall Awards for Tech Excellence in Putting Work Within Reach By PeopleReady Dec 14, 2021 PeopleReady's groundbreaking JobStack app, which helps connect people and work 24/7, is being recognized in this year's Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards Fall program with a gold award in the Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation category and a silver award in the Best Advance in Integrated Talent Management Platform category. By PeopleReady PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of work continues to change through challenging times, how people connect to work has never been more crucial. Today, PeopleReady is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking JobStack app, which helps connect people and work 24/7, is being recognized in this year's Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards Fall program with a gold award in the Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation category and a silver award in the Best Advance in Integrated Talent Management Platform category.Leveraging industry-leading technology, including AI, JobStack puts a Workforce Within Reach™ 24/7, enabling clients to place and track orders with flexibility and ease. The app also allows candidates and workers to apply for jobs, complete the onboarding process and secure a new job 100% virtually. The JobStack app is a vital part of PeopleReady's digital transformation efforts, which are focused on connecting people and work faster and easier than ever before. JobStack is one of the few apps that provides deep functionality for both temporary workers and companies who need easy access to temporary workforces to move their business forward. "Putting work and workforces within reach with JobStack as we work to help people and businesses navigate an ever-changing and often challenging labor market is an important part of how we fulfill our mission" said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "We are honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for technology excellence and innovation as PeopleReady continues to drive the digital transformation of the staffing industry."JobStack fills a job every nine seconds and has filled approximately 10 million shifts since its inception. Over 26,000 customers and nearly 90% of PeopleReady's workers use JobStack, supported by a vast network of local PeopleReady branches across North America. The app's apply-to-dispatch feature has reduced the time it takes workers to connect to jobs by 87%.About PeopleReady PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack app and branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplereadys-jobstack-app-recognized-in-brandon-hall-awards-for-tech-excellence-in-putting-work-within-reach-301444394.htmlSOURCE PeopleReady 