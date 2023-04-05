Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An American flag, first flown by the U.S. military in combat, began its more than 14,000 mile "Rolling Remembrance" relay via air and road to help raise awareness of, and funds for, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.


Tags