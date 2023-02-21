...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power
outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Perfect Extraction Launches Coffee Blog to Bridge the Gap Between Commodity & Specialty
A small-town coffee connoisseur is sharing his knowledge on one of the world's most popular industries.
LYNCHBURG, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perfect Extraction is changing the way consumers interact with and learn about the coffee industry. With the launch of their new website, Perfect Extraction seeks to build a bridge between the sometimes pretentious and hard-to-understand world of specialty coffee and the common, everyday cup of joe.
The project was started by Kirkland Gee, a self-proclaimed specialty coffee nerd and full-time digital marketer, and his business partner John Alden. Kirkland has had a passion for the coffee industry for nearly a decade now, spending many of his working hours in specialty cafés all across the country.
Before working in marketing, Kirkland was a lead barista at one of the east coast's leading specialty cafés. There he learned the ins and outs of brewing great coffee, as well as how the industry at large operates—all the way from seed to cup.
"I saw a gap in the market," Gee said. "The coffee blog industry is missing something. Everything online is either hyper-specialty and inaccessible to the average consumer, or they're giving outdated, unhelpful advice—we wanted to change that."
After a few months of hard work, Perfect Extraction has finally come to life. While it's still in its early stages, Kirkland & John are constantly working to continue to grow the site, and they expect to launch more helpful coffee content in the near future.
About Perfect Extraction: Perfect Extraction seeks to make specialty coffee accessible to any and everyone. They exist to bridge the gap between commodity and specialty, opening doors to people who may not normally engage with the specialty world but have an interest in learning more about coffee. Check out their website here.