Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TRS Group (TRS) completed the cleanout of a firefighting vehicle at a major West Coast airport, reducing PFAS concentrations by more than 99.9%, with no measurable rebound.

LONGVIEW, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRS Group (TRS) completed the cleanout of a firefighting vehicle at a major West Coast airport, reducing PFAS concentrations by more than 99.9%, with no measurable rebound. For more information about the project, results and comparisons to triple-rinsing with water, click here.

Tags