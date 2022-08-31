Performance Systems Integration (PRNewsfoto/Performance Systems Integration)

Performance Systems Integration (PRNewsfoto/Performance Systems Integration)

 By Performance Systems Integration

With the Latest Additions Performance Systems Integrations Strengthens Presence in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired four companies thus far in 2022, adding on to its fire and life safety platform— Statcomm Inc., General Fire, Evergreen Fire and Safety Inc. (Evergreen), and Water Metrics Co West (Water Metrics). Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a leading single source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, and Northern California regions. The company provides customers with fire and life safety services including system inspection, service and monitoring, equipment and first-aid sales and cylinder repairs as well as installations for new construction and retrofits.

