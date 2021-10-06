Personalizing Care in a Transactional World By Institute for Human Caring Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Institute for Human Caring Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash. And IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join healthcare and cultural luminaries from across the country when they show health systems how to better engage communities, improve health equity, elevate patient outcomes and save costs.Providence's Institute for Human Caring presents its second annual conference, "Personalizing Care in a Transactional World." Where: Register at www.InstituteforHumanCaring.org/ConferenceWhen: 11 a.m. – 3, EST, Nov. 1, 2021Why: Transform healthcare cultureRegistration fee is $50; $90 with CMEThe half-day conference offers six sessions, most featuring main speakers and panel discussions, followed by Q-and-A.Among the healthcare luminaries: Dr. Wes Ely, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt School of Medicine and author of the recently released "Every Deep-Drawn Breath" (Simon & Schuster), will lead a panel discussion on "Whole Person Care in the ICU" – particularly timely during the pandemic and its attendant clinical isolation. The panel will include Dr. Daniela Lamas, critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and New York Times opinion contributor.Dr. Tammie Quest, director of the Emory Palliative Care Center and professor at the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine. She kicks off the first session of the day, "Why Serious Illness Is a Serious Health-Equity Issue."Amy Berman, RN, senior program officer at The John H. Hartford Foundation, will highlight national work she's leading in a session called, "Age-Friendly Work at Providence and Beyond."In between all this there will be a deep discussion on "Medicine Meets Ministry – Engaging Faith Communities to Fill Unmet Needs," and another on how to customize and humanize your electronic health record system."We're bringing together some of the best minds in healthcare and American society to show how culture change in healthcare – leading to real transformation – is not only possible, but readily achievable," said Dr. Ira Byock, founder of the Institute for Human Caring and senior vice president for strategic innovation. "We're making measurable progress across Providence, and are eager to highlight ways that America's health systems can collectively improve patient outcomes, enhance provider satisfaction and save costs." @IraByock @questmd @mattgonzalesmd @WesElyMD @JohnAHartford @TembiLocke @danielalamasmd @PatientWisdom @SeanCollinsSTL @ProvidenceAbout ProvidenceProvidence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.The Institute for Human Caring is an innovation and culture-change agent of Providence, dedicated to making caring for whole persons the new normal. We create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. Visit www.InstituteForHumanCaring.org; contact HumanCaring@providence.orgAccreditation with CommendationThis CME activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Swedish Medical Center and Providence Institute for Human Caring. Swedish Medical Center is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™Swedish Medical Center designates this live activity for a maximum of 3.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personalizing-care-in-a-transactional-world-301393988.htmlSOURCE Institute for Human Caring Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter