BOCA RATON, Fla. and RICHLAND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic" or "the Company"), a contract development and manufacturing organization and radiopharmaceutical manufacturer, today announces the signature of a Master Services Agreement with Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), for the development and production of theranostic candidates VMT-01 and VMT-α-NET. The radiopharmaceuticals are currently in development for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), respectively.


