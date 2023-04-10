ASPCA logo. (PRNewsfoto/ASPCA)

ASPCA logo. (PRNewsfoto/ASPCA)

 By ASPCA

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Expanding access to telemedicine services would bridge gaps in care caused by veterinarian shortages and help keep pets in loving homes

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) released new data from a national survey that reveals one quarter of pet owners said there was a time in the past two years when they wanted or needed veterinary care and were not able to get it. Additionally, more than two-thirds of respondents (69 percent) that had an unmet need for vet care in the past two years reported an interest in using veterinary telemedicine if it were available, and two out of three respondents (66 percent) reported that they would see a veterinarian more often if telemedicine were available.


Tags