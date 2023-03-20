Support Local Journalism


—Minnesota Australian Shepherd takes top prize, raising funds for animal-assisted therapy—

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After six weeks of fundraising, Rye Guy from Rochester, MN, has earned the title of 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year! Rye, with support from his human teammate Lindsey Wallace, raised more than $14,000 for Pet Partners, the nation's leading organization registering therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions.


