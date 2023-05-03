Pet Acoustics

Pet Acoustics

 By Pet Acoustics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW! Pet Tunes Pro is a multi-sensory speaker that calms dogs and cats with Pet Acoustics® science-based music, light, colors, and nature sounds. Proven through biometric studies, Pet Acoustics@ proprietary sound design relieves pet stress for wellness in veterinary, kennel and home environments.

Dogs identify hues of blue-violet and cats hues of yellow-green. Light and colors help reduce stress levels in dogs and cats. Easy Touch tap on the Pro speaker changes color for pet-specific choices.


Tags