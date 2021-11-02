Peter Navarro, Former White House Trade Czar, Exposes "Dangerous" Anthony Fauci in New Book, In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year By Peter Navarro Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In Trump Time, by Peter Navarro, Available for now on Amazon. By Peter Navarro Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON , Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is in for a reality check when the bombshell new book by former Trump economic advisor, Dr. Peter Navarro, is released. In Trump Time, A Journal of America's Plague Year, is a personal diary studded with insider stories from the White House that sets its sights squarely on the President's Chief Medical Adviser.Dr. Navarro, the longest serving senior advisor in President Donald Trump's White House pulls back the curtain on what really happened in the White House during the pandemic, highlighting Fauci's destructive actions. "My first experience with Fauci would be in the White House Situation Room on January 28, 2020. It was the first of many confrontations with an individual who would do more damage to this nation, President Trump, and the world than anyone else this side of the Bat Lady of Wuhan," writes Navarro.Their first clashes were over President Trump's January 31, 2020 ban on travel from China to stop the spread of COVID-19. Fauci stubbornly insisted, "In my experience, travel restrictions don't work." But Navarro penned a memo detailing how not imposing such restrictions would cost "the possible loss of as many as half a million American lives." Navarro exposes Fauci's role in funding gain-of-function experiments on bat viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and holds Fauci accountable for numerous missteps in handling the pandemic, even going so far as calling Fauci "the likely Godfather of the Pandemic." He chronicles Fauci's everchanging proclamations on the pandemic and charges Big Pharma with delaying the vaccine until after the election.Notable quotes from Fauci include:"This [virus] is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about." - January 21, 2020"There's no reason to be walking around with a mask." - March 8, 2020"The overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza." - March 26, 2020Navarro concludes, "Fauci…along with Big Pharma, must be held ethically and legally accountable for the Wuhan lab gain-of-function catastrophe. The suppression of low-cost therapeutics such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin caused a deadly delay in delivering relief to the American people." In Trump Time is a true insider's look at the entire four years of Trump's presidency and can be purchased on Amazon here: https://bit.ly/intrumptimenewswireFor regular updates please visit: https://peternavarro.com/Media Contact: PeterNavarro.PR@gmail.comAbout Peter NavarroPeter Navarro holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and was a professor emeritus of economics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine for more than 20 years. He served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. He is the author of numerous books, including his China trilogy: The Coming China Wars (2006), Death By China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015). At the White House, Dr. Navarro advised President Trump on policies to increase economic growth, decrease trade deficits, and strengthen America's defense industrial base. 