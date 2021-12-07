PetroCard Inc. Acquires Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC By PetroCard Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENT, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCard Inc., a commercial fuel distributor headquartered in Kent, Washington, announced on December 1st that it has acquired the assets of Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC (MNOP), a family-owned fuel and lubricant distributor based in Salem, Oregon. In addition to their Salem operations, Marc Nelson Oil Products operates bulk fuel locations throughout Oregon, including in Hillsboro, Gresham, Canby and Dallas, in addition to a network of Pacific Pride and CFN commercial "cardlock" fueling stations. MNOP also provides bulk fuel deliveries with a fleet of local delivery trucks and truck and trailer transports. MNOP is a distributor of quality lubricants and operates several facilities including a large warehouse facility adjacent to its main office location. PetroCard will operate the existing MNOP lines of business, fuel locations and offices under the PetroCard name. Combined, PetroCard customers now have access to a network approaching 100 cardlock stations throughout Washington and Oregon. "By adding Marc Nelson Oil Products' operations to our existing network, we not only offer customers greater access and convenience, but we also strengthen our position as a leading fuel provider in the region. PetroCard is well-positioned to support the growing mobility needs of our customers, many of whom are providers of essential goods and services across the Northwest," said Laura Yellig, President and CEO of PetroCard Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome all of MNOP's dedicated employees to the PetroCard team, and know that together, we will continue to provide customers with access to quality fuel and lubricant products and solutions that provide long-term value. We continually strive to meet our customers where they are today and to take them where they want to go." "MNOP and the Nelson family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers that have supported us over the past 85 years, many whom have been with us for decades," said Peter Nelson, MNOP President. "We've sincerely enjoyed supporting you and your businesses over the years and our employees look forward to continuing to support your fuel and lubricant needs well into the future as part of the expanded PetroCard team."PetroCard's acquisition of MNOP was finalized on December 1, 2021.About PetroCard Inc. As the leading fuel distributor in the Pacific Northwest, PetroCard has supported the mobility of essential goods and services for decades. PetroCard is the largest commercial fuel cardlock operator in the Northwest and is committed to growing its network of Pacific Pride and CFN stations, retail network options, and on–site mobile fueling services for commercial fleet customers. PetroCard distributes quality bulk fuels and lubricants to consumers, resellers, government entities and other commercial customers. PetroCard operates the Port Angeles Boat Haven and fuel docks in Port Angeles and Westport, Washington, meeting customers where they are and taking them where they want to go—from land to sea. PetroCard distributes biodiesel and renewable diesel and operates over 20 proprietary Clean N' Green facilities that sell compressed natural gas at locations throughout the U.S. as part of its clean energy portfolio. For more information on PetroCard, visit www.petrocard.com. CONTACT Jack SheppardWALSH | SHEPPARDjack@walshsheppard.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petrocard-inc-acquires-marc-nelson-oil-products-llc-301439690.htmlSOURCE PetroCard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Councilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter