Phat Panda and Sweet Leaf Collective Announce Partnership

Phat Panda and Sweet Leaf Collective Announce Partnership

 By Phat Panda, Sweetleaf Collective

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SPOKANE, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phat Panda – the Spokane-based vertically-integrated cannabis company currently ranked #1 in Washington State sales and known for their house of brands including Dabstract, Hot Sugar, Snickle Fritz, and Phat Panda, has announced a continued partnership in California with Sweetleaf Collective, a 501c3 non-profit that helps low-income medical patients and veterans access free medical cannabis. 


Tags