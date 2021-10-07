Phenome Health Launches to the Public By Phenome Health Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Phenome Health Logo By Phenome Health Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leroy Hood, M.D., Ph.D., Founding CEO of Phenome Health, Senior VP and CSO, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Chief Strategy Officer and Professor, Institute for Systems Biology announced publicly the formation of Phenome Health and the Beyond the Human Genome Project (BHG).Phenome Health is a non-profit organization created to advance a science and data-driven approach to optimize the brain and body health of individuals. The BHG project will analyze longitudinal phenome data to create possibilities beyond those emerging from an individual genome. The phenome of an individual includes all longitudinal measurement in humans excluding genomic data. This Project will analyze the genomes and phenomes of one million individuals across the US, over ten years, to optimize the health of an individual. "We will drive the largest paradigm shift in the history of healthcare - from a disease-focus to a wellness and prevention-focus - to strikingly improve health outcomes, reducing healthcare costs," said Phenome Health CEO Lee Hood M.D., Ph.D.Ralph Snyderman, M.D., Chancellor Emeritus, Duke University added, "The healthcare system is beginning a transformation from its focus on treating existing disease to enhancing health, preventing disease, and increasing longevity. The BHG Project will be critical for developing the infrastructure, knowledge, and tools to enable the next transformation in healthcare."Chief of Staff and Strategic Partnerships at Phenome Health, Robert Lee Kilpatrick, Ph.D., emphasizes that "A broad spectrum of partnerships can be developed between philanthropists and foundations, and technology companies at the cutting edge of machine learning and drug development."Michelle Ann Williams, Sc.D., Dean of the Faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says, "This Project promises to embrace the diversity of the US population and prioritize inclusion and equity in our healthcare system. Applying the science of wellness and prevention to the health of underrepresented populations is at the forefront of this initiative."This is a critical scientific project with important social goals to improve the health of all people in America. This new view of healthcare should be predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory (P4 medicine). The 4th P, participatory for patients and physicians, is the biggest challenge of all. This approach will help counter the major challenges of contemporary healthcare — quality, cost, aging population, and exploding chronic diseases.This approach provides powerful new solutions for each of the four major challenges of contemporary healthcare — quality, cost, an aging population, and exploding chronic diseases. George Church, Ph.D., Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, has concluded that "Given exponential improvements in the cost and quality of reading our genomes, it's time to apply that knowledge to medical practice and launch a project to test the benefits over millions of patient-years."For more information visit our website at www.phenomehealth.org.Contact:Robert Lee Kilpatrick, Ph.D.,Phenome Health C: +1 831 239 1402W: +1 831 464 8738robert.kilpatrick@phenomehealth.org MediaTony Russo Ph.D.,Russo Partners LLCTony.russo@russopartnersllc.com(212) 845 4251 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phenome-health-launches-to-the-public-301394687.htmlSOURCE Phenome Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopHuman remains found near Stampede PassLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter