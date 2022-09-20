Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Weak passwords are the gateway to cyber-attacks, yet most Americans are extremely careless when it comes to creating and managing their passwords. Drip7, a national cybersecurity training platform, highlights the common mistakes people make when creating and managing passwords. For instance, the password "123456" is still used by 23 million account holders, while simultaneously, 90% of internet users are worried about getting their passwords hacked. It seems obvious most people are missing something.

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Cyber Security Awareness Month approaching in October, the importance of staying safe and best practices for companies and individuals will fill the headlines. But talk is cheap. As a society, we are horrible when it comes to password hygiene. The password "123456" is still used by 23 million account holders [[i]], while simultaneously, 90% of internet users are worried about getting their passwords hacked.[[ii]] It seems obvious most password users are missing something.

Tags