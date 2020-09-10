SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report states with the most physically active people. The lack of physical activity with added stress from the pandemic likely has had a compounding effect on people who are more physically active.
The benefits of physical activity reach far beyond the physical portion and play a large role in people's mental health. Without gyms to attend and with mounting stress of the pandemic, many physically active people saw a decline in their mental health.
Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/most-physically-active-states
Key Findings:
- In 2019, there were 64.2 million U.S. gym memberships, with an average attendance of 104 days a year per gym goer.
- On average, 76% of Americans have participated in physical activities in the last month.
- A study on physical activity during stay-at-home orders found 43.8% of participants indicated a decrease in physical activity
- Nearly 88% of workers reported experiencing moderate to extreme stress over the first six weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Physical activity and obesity rates are linked to health conditions like COPD, hypertension and diabetes, which are deemed high-risk health conditions for serious COVID-19 illness.
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed 2018 CDC BRFSS data to see which states reported more exercise. Rankings are based on states that reported the highest rate of regular exercise. We then paired each state's exercise data with obesity rates in each state to show that a high rate of exercise in a given state correlates to lower obesity rates.
Rank
State
% of residents who exercise
% of obese residents
1
Colorado
83.8
22.7
2
Hawaii
80.8
25.5
3
Vermont
82.4
27.1
4
Utah
82.3
28
5
Washington
82.9
28.4
6
California
79.2
25.6
7
Idaho
80
28
8
Massachusetts
78.3
25.3
9
Alaska
80.4
29.3
10
Montana
78.5
26.6
11
Oregon
81.5
29.6
12
Connecticut
78.3
26.8
13
Wyoming
79.2
28.7
14
New Hampshire
79.3
29.4
15
Minnesota
80.1
29.6
16
Arizona
78.6
29.5
17
Maine
79
30.1
18
Virginia
78.8
29.9
19
New York
76.7
27.3
20
Wisconsin
79
32.1
21
Rhode Island
75.5
27.3
22
New Jersey
72.3
25.1
23
South Dakota
77
29.5
24
Nevada
75.7
29.2
25
New Mexico
78.6
32.8
26
Pennsylvania
77
30.5
27
Maryland
77.6
30.6
28
Michigan
77.2
32.4
29
Illinois
76.1
31.3
30
North Carolina
76.9
32.5
31
Kansas
78.2
34.2
32
Nebraska
76.9
33.8
33
Florida
74.2
30.5
34
North Dakota
78.2
35.1
35
Ohio
75.7
33.6
36
Iowa
78
35.1
37
Georgia
74.1
32.1
38
Delaware
74.3
33
39
South Carolina
74.3
34
40
Texas
74.7
34.6
41
Missouri
74.9
34.9
42
Indiana
73.6
33.8
43
Oklahoma
73.7
34.8
44
Tennessee
70.5
34.1
45
West Virginia
74.1
39.5
46
Alabama
70.3
36.1
47
Arkansas
70.5
37.3
48
Kentucky
69.3
36.4
49
Louisiana
69.7
36.7
50
Mississippi
69.1
39.5
