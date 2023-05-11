Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD has provided a set of recommendations to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) following the publication of their draft report on breast cancer screening. The draft recommendations were made available for public comment on May 9, 2023 and can be found here: Breast Cancer: Screening. In the draft recommendations, the USPSTF calls for mammograms to begin at 40 years of age, returning to their pre-2009 recommendation. In 2009, in a decision that was met with controversy in the medical community, the USPSTF said that women could wait until they were age 50 before beginning screening for breast cancer. Dr. Quay has spent the last decade conducting research on breast cancer, including its prevention, and has 71 patents and patent applications related to his work.

"I appreciate that the USPSTF has brought their recommendation in line with decades of data and back to their 2009 recommendation of starting at age 40, agreeing with the medical community of the benefits of starting screening early," stated Dr. Quay, MD, Ph.D., President and CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on breast cancer. "However, for 14 years women in their forties have been left to fend for themselves. I believe that the shift in recommendation from age 40 to 50 in 2009 may have led to thousands of early breast cancer diagnoses being missed as a consequence. And the toll is heaviest in those women without access to quality healthcare, including women of color."


Tags