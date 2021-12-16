Physician-Scientist Steven Quay Calls for International Effort to Investigate a Coronavirus discovered in Laos by Institut Pasteur By Dr. Steven Quay Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-Scientist Steven Quay, MD, PhD has published an e-print on his research into a new coronavirus, named BANAL-236, reported by the Institut Pasteur in September 2021. At the time, BANAL-236 was the first bat coronavirus with high homology to SARS-CoV-2 that could directly infect human cells using the same receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses. The new research reports that BANAL-236 has evolved the ability to infect human cells by an unknown mechanism that violates over 40 years of coronavirus research. The COVID-19 e-print is available here and has also been submitted to Nature."When I read the paper from the Institut Pasteur and looked at the virus, I immediately assumed there was an error in either the way the sequence was assembled or a mix up in the lab with another virus to explain the infectivity," Quay said. "I contacted the Institut Pasteur with my findings and was deeply disturbed to learn that there was not, in fact, some simple mistake had occurred to explain things. I now knew we were in uncharted waters with a virus that is missing eight key elements that have been shown, over 40 years of research, to be required for growth.""To encourage an international effort to understand how this virus can be infective, I have sent my findings to both Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and to Dr. Tedros Adhanom of the World Health Organization," continued Dr. Quay. "Until we understand how a virus with the genome sequence features of BANAL-236 can be infective, we are in the dark as to how transmissible this virus would be in humans and whether any of the current therapeutic interventions will be effective." About Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.Dr. Steven Quay has 360+ published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the best-selling book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus. He is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases.He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 220,000 times. His scientific manuscript entitled, "A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived," has been viewed over 194,000-times. For more information, visit www.DrQuay.comPublic Relations Contact: Dunn Pellier Media| t: 323.481.230711620 Wilshire Blvd., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025Jenn@dunnpelliermedia.comnicole@dunnpelliermedia.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-scientist-steven-quay-calls-for-international-effort-to-investigate-a-coronavirus-discovered-in-laos-by-institut-pasteur-301446390.htmlSOURCE Dr. Steven Quay 