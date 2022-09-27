Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Insurance A Mutual Company today announced the launch of their Criminal Defense Reimbursement Coverage, which enhances its professional liability insurance for physicians and hospitals to include defense costs incurred to respond to criminal allegations arising from patient care.

"The already challenging environment for physicians and hospitals has been made even more difficult as they now navigate the legal ramifications of increased criminal medical negligence claims as seen in the case of the Nashville nurse at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the potential for criminal state claims arising out of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and the subsequent state criminalization of healthcare practices that have long been the professionally accepted standard of care," said Bill Cotter, CEO, Physicians Insurance. "Our quick response in creating this coverage reflects our commitment to protecting and defending healthcare professionals as they pursue their life's work of practicing good medicine."

Tags