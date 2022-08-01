...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and
tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the
primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms
may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
#ServeUpFun: The World's Largest Pickleball Celebrates National Pickleball Day.
KENT, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Central, the world's largest pickleball company exclusively devoted to pickleball, is celebrating National Pickleball Day on Monday August 8, 2022 by serving up fun. We are encouraging the entire pickleball community to "ServeUpFun" on August 8th.
One of Pickleball Central's core values is fun: Pickleball is fun and Pickleball Central is a fun place to work. To celebrate National Pickleball Day, Pickleball Central is giving their team the day off so that they can get outside and enjoy the sport they love.
"We take pickleball seriously and we also know that pickleball is serious fun," says Pickleball Central CEO David Johnson. "Our team works hard to deliver the best products and service to our customers, and we are happy to give them National Pickleball Day off as a way to say thanks so they can get out and have fun playing our favorite game."
Pickleball Central partners with all the top pickleball paddle manufacturers and has invited their partners to participate in the fun by getting outside for pickleball and taking photos of their teams enjoying National Pickleball Day that Pickleball Central will share on social media.
Pickleball Central encourages all pickleball players everywhere to join in on the fun by sharing photos of how they are they are celebrating National Pickleball Day to #ServeUpFun.
Pickleball Central will also be doing a special giveaway of a $250 gift certificate (promoted through their social channels and email) so that a lucky pickleball player can shop for new gear. In addition, Pickleball Central has created a limited edition National Pickleball Day Shirt that celebrates the fun in pickleball.
Pickleball Central, the pickleball specialty superstore, was started in 2006 by Anna Copley and David Johnson to service the growing sport. Pickleball Central is the world's largest company devoted exclusively to the sport of pickleball and is one of the fastest growing private companies in the state of Washington. The company serves over 300,000 households worldwide and over 500 distribution, facility, and industry partners. PickleballCentral.com is ranked number one in customer satisfaction for racquet sports retailers by TrustPilot. In 2018, Pickleball Central acquired PickleballTournaments.com. In 2016, Pickleball Central acquired Pickle-Ball Inc., the company that formally launched the sport in 1972. PickleballCentral.com carries the industry's top brands with an incredible selection of paddles, nets, balls, shoes, apparel, and pickleball accessories for all player abilities. The company is privately held, and operates from headquarters in Kent, Washington.