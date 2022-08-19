Support Local Journalism


Two established Seattle startups partner to create profitable, end-to-end solutions for kitchens using mobile ordering, automated food production, and self-service pickup solutions

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, a Seattle-based developer of kitchen automation technology, today announced a partnership with Minnow Technologies, a neighboring Seattle IoT startup that has developed the Pickup Pod™, a self-service pickup solution for foodservice operators. The partnership leverages the expertise of both companies to help commercial kitchens, stadiums, large franchises, universities, and commercial food service providers envision and enable end-to-end food automation services. This includes a focus on mobile and kiosk ordering, automated food assembly, and secure contactless pickup solutions.

