 By Picnic Works™

Speedy Eats signs first wave of commitment with Picnic for automated pizza assembly stations with a projected order volume of 5,000 units worth $800M in the next five years

SEATTLE and BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, Seattle-based innovator of food automation technology, today announced it's closed a deal with Baton Rouge-based Speedy Eats for the first wave of Picnic Pizza Station orders. The initial Picnic stations will be placed in the inaugural Speedy Eats automated kitchens with a projected volume of 5,000 U.S. locations in the next five years.

