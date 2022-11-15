Picnic Works™ (PRNewsfoto/Picnic Works™)

Leading foodservice and technology companies such as Rich Products, Ovention, Kwali, Bear Robotics, and Mukunda Foods join Picnic Partner Program to help kitchen operators looking for a competitive advantage through technology

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, a Seattle-based developer of kitchen automation technology, today debuts its Picnic Partner Program, bringing together cutting-edge companies throughout the foodservice industry. The new partner network offers leaders in food technology, services, ingredients, and more the opportunity to combine strengths and better serve kitchen operators in their efforts to automate kitchen operations to increase profitability and customer satisfaction.


