SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pike Street Capital, LP ("Pike Street"), a Seattle-based private equity firm, announced an investment in Apollo Optical Systems ("AOS"), a leader in the design and manufacture of precision optical components and systems. Based in the greater Rochester, NY area, well-known as an innovation hub for optics technology, AOS serves OEM customers in the industrial metrology, VR, commercial, LED lighting, medical instrument, automotive sensor and LIDAR, and defense markets.


