Pink Lady® Apples have won a 2022 Healthy Snack Award from Good Housekeeping

 By Pink Lady® America

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers have yet another reason to choose the Pink Lady® brand when shopping for apples. For the first time in the global brand's history, the beloved fruit was named Best Apple in the 2022 Healthy Snack Awards from Good Housekeeping in the Powerhouse Produce category. The awards are based on a lengthy testing process in which the registered dieticians and culinary pros at the Good Housekeeping Nutrition Lab pore over the nutrition facts, ingredient lists and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks. All products must meet specific criteria to qualify and are subject to additional consumer testing and real-life analysis. The result is this article of 2022 winners, where Good Housekeeping notes that testers found the flavor of Pink Lady® "superior to that of other apples, saying it was 'crisp, refreshing and incredibly tasty."

