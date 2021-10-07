Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 Opens With New Category For North America By Pink Lady® America Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joseph P Smith, 2021 winner of the Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale category By Pink Lady® America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading celebration of food photography and film, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, is open for 2022 entries. And new to the renowned competition is a category dedicated to North American photographers, sponsored by Pink Lady® America. The sponsorship is part of a year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of the beloved Pink Lady® apples brand.2021 was a record-breaking year for the competition: over 10,000 entries were submitted from more than 70 countries across the world. 'During my years as a judge, then as Chairman of the Judges, I've watched the Awards grow into one of the most important and much-loved photographic competitions in the world,' says David Loftus, Chair of Judges. With over 25 categories, the Awards recognise the great diversity of ways in which food touches our lives. 'What is really wonderful is the ever-increasing breadth of imagery, from still life to landscape, interior to portraiture, the macro to the immense, intimate street photography to epic drone images, the scope becomes greater year by year.' continues Loftus. 'Judging is always a humbling and enlightening experience and I so look forward to the coming year.'2022 sees an important expansion of the Awards with the introduction of Regional Awards as an additional celebration of winners from around the world. And in another exciting development, the 2022 winner of The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographer, launched last year in memory of Finland's greatest woman photographer, will receive an exclusive trip to Finland courtesy of VisitFinland.This year's global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes Phillip Prodger, Executive Director, Curatorial Exhibitions, LA and former Head of Photographs, National Portrait Gallery, London, Nik Sharma, Cookbook author, Photographer, Columnist, Andy Adams, FlakPhoto Projects Curator & Director, Rein Skullerud, Head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme and Magui Chadwick, Family Ambassador, Viňa Errazuriz and Viňa Seňa. The media coverage of the Awards continues to grow across the world. To date, last year's photographs have been covered by media in over 40 countries: from the BBC, The Times, Forbes, National Geographic and MSN, to Corriere della Sera, China Daily, Vanity Fair and El Mundo.Enter the competition at www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pink-lady-food-photographer-of-the-year-2022-opens-with-new-category-for-north-america-301395616.htmlSOURCE Pink Lady® America Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenHuman remains found near Stampede PassSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter