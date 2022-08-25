(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

 By PitchBook

PSBJ Recognizes Top Companies for Communication, Development & Culture

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the Extra Large category of businesses which employ more than 500 employees in Washington. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, which review benefit offerings, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more. An eighth-time winner, PitchBook placed 15th on the 2022 list.

