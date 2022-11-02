Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today released All In: Women in the VC Ecosystem, its fourth annual report examining US venture capital (VC) investment in female-founded startups and the role female investors play in their success. The report, published with support from Beyond The Billion, J.P. Morgan, Pivotal Ventures and Apex Group, found female founders have weathered ongoing market volatility to post the second-highest deal value figures on record. In fact, across most metrics year-to-date, female-founded companies proved the strength of their startups, dispelling fears that this market downturn would disproportionately impact female founders like the COVID-19 pandemic did in 2020 (2021 All In report). In this difficult market, female founders had lower median burn rates, greater valuation growth at the early stage and lower valuation declines at the late stage compared to all-male founded companies year-over-year. Angel investment and unicorn deal value among female-founded companies have both reached their second-highest annual levels. And, although exit activity fell sharply along with the rest of the VC ecosystem in 2022, female-founded companies continue to outperform the broader market when it comes to the median time it takes to exit.

Despite these wins, female-founded companies still represent only 25.5 percent of total VC deal count within the broader ecosystem – a slight dip from 26.4 percent in 2021. In a recent survey of VC investors attending the 2022 Web Summit, 32 percent of respondents said they had not made any investments in female-led startups in the past year and 27 percent said increasing representation of women and minorities in their firm or portfolio was not an area of focus at this time. Check-writing authority remains largely male dominated and can have significant impacts on the capital-raising process for female founders. In fact, just 4.5 percent of firms have a majority female decision-maker population, which means that most institutional investors are operating in male-dominated environments. Given female checkwriters are more likely to invest in female founders, any progress in representation at the institutional level could lead to a long-term ripple effect on the headline numbers for years to come.


