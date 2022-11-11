Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships by Terri Orbuch PhD

Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships by Terri Orbuch PhD

 By Wise Action

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Advises Dr. Terri Orbuch (PhD) The Love Doctor®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 The holidays are meant to be a time to enjoy relaxing meals with family and friends. For many, however, holiday dinners already mean stress and uncomfortable conversations, especially if one is meeting their child's partner for the first time.  Dr. Terri Orbuch, aka The Love Doctor® author of Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships: A Guide for Parents published by Wise Action, offers parents some timely guidance.


Tags