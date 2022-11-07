Support Local Journalism


HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Halo to provide more people with the tools and resources they need to achieve their fitness goals inside the gym and beyond. Now through November 15, new members who sign up* for the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo exclusive membership with features and content. Find the nearest club or join online here to sign up; after doing so, new members will receive an e-mail from Planet Fitness with a unique code to redeem a Halo View on Amazon.com. All current Planet Fitness members can get 15 percent off any Halo View purchase during the same promotional period.


