SEATTLE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLASTIX in Lemvig Denmark, a plastics recycling company dedicated to mechanically recycling post-use maritime fibers such as fishing nets and ropes, has formed an Alliance Partnership with nano technology and bio composite experts Titan Bioplastics, USA. Their collaborative agenda, to support sustainable circular economy initiatives for a new generation of 'Super Plastics,' in compliance of forthcoming plastic mandates throughout the EU.
"The goal here" says Hans Axel Kristensen, CEO of PLASTIX, "is to increase the content of recycled plastics in basically all products to meet the requirements of the New Circular Plastics Economy, not just by recycling plastic waste, but ensuring these materials are on par with virgin materials, making them applicable for a multitude of uses including food contact packaging."
A Unique Recycling Solution: PLASTIX is a unique recycling solution provider for one of the most challenging plastic waste streams, fishing nets and ropes, that would otherwise end up in landfill or the ocean. PLASTIX' recycled product, OceanIX, is available today for a wide range of applications and additionally represents a strong branding narrative for companies looking to implement green strategies by reducing the environmental footprint of their products.
Food Safe Nano Technology: Titan Bioplastics' proprietary Titan Nanofill™ is a USA FDA food contact approved mineral additive supporting physical barrier properties which can be uploaded into a variety of polymers. Small loading rates of Titan Nanofill™ can provide 100% increase in barrier properties in polymers, blocking moisture, oxygen and some UV. Additionally, Titan Nanofill™ prevents leaching, which during recycling prevents other plastics from leaching as well.
"We see this as an advancement to many packaging solutions, as well as serious technology supporting companies adapting production in order to meet directives by the European Commission and the Extended Producer Responsibility Act," says Tanya Hart, CEO of Titan Bioplastics.
Established mandates with timelines have been issued by The European Commission; with an emphasis on recycled plastics and their uses to protect the environment. It sets a 90% collection target for plastic bottles by 2029, and it mandates that plastic bottles be made of at least 25% recycled plastic by 2025 and 30% by 2030.
In the European Union, recycled plastics and additives can only be used in food and beverage packaging if they are first reviewed by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) for safety.
"Technologies and solutions advancing the plastics industry towards a circular economy, are imperative" says Kristensen "and companies like PLASTIX and Titan Bioplastics, will lead by working collaboratively with companies on targeted solutions in support of upcoming changes for the EU mandates".
Titan Bioplastics was recently recommended by European 'Startus Magazine', as one of 4 top companies out of 97 globally reviewed, able to provide barrier properties and UV degradation protection in polymers.
"Although Nano technology as an additive was tried and commercialized unsuccessfully around a decade ago" says David Abecassis, Director of Technology for Titan Bioplastics, who is actually the first scientist to invent a nano organoclay in a continuous batch process, "our technology is a differentiator and one we are able to master and prove".
PLASTIX provides customized recycled raw materials to customers worldwide. Titan Bioplastics develops compostable bioplastic composites, additives and nano materials including Graphene.
