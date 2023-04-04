Support Local Journalism


Collaboration Offers Fleets Solutions that Provide Real-Time Visibility into Vehicle Condition

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, Wash., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and ConMet Digital today announced a new collaboration to offer ConMet's telematics portfolio in Platform Science's industry-leading marketplace of solutions. The ConMet Digital suite of products provides fleet managers, drivers, and dispatchers with real-time visibility of a vehicle, including critical component condition and asset location. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.


