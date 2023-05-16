Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Milestones unveils a new era of predictive home renovation analytics with Plunk Remodel Value™

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the first AI-powered, real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, and Milestones.ai, a next generation platform dedicated to homeowner management, have partnered to provide AI-driven remodel advice to homeowners. Milestones has integrated Plunk Remodel Value and Project Recommendations into their Homeowner Management System. Plunk Remodel Value determines the expected value of a home after a full-scale renovation. Project Recommendations categorize renovation projects according to the estimated value they can add to a particular home.


Tags