(PRNewsfoto/Plunk)

(PRNewsfoto/Plunk)

 By Plunk, Calque, Drop-Offer, SphereBuilder

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


AI-driven home analytics platform unlocks growth opportunities for Calque, DropOffer, and SphereBuilder

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, recently announced a partnership with Calque, Drop-Offer and SphereBuilder™—three emerging companies who are uniquely positioned to transform the residential real estate industry with their breakthrough innovations for mortgage lending, housing inventory, and influencer marketing.


Tags