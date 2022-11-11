Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


One of the largest and most influential real estate associations in the country backs Plunk's new Dynamic Valuation Model™

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk — the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate — today announced that the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has made a strategic investment into the company founded by data science luminary Brian Lent and mobile technology pioneer David Bluhm.


Tags