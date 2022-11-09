Support Local Journalism


As its 15th location, the facility will ensure that the largest private multispecialty clinic in Clark County, Wash., has a presence within 20 minutes of every resident in the county

VANCOUVER, Wash. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint venture partners PMB, a leading, purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer across the continuum of care, and Vancouver Clinic, announced the grand opening of a $75 million, 80,225 square-foot clinic in Vancouver, WA. A special Grand Opening event was held on Friday, November 4 to commemorate the new facility.  


