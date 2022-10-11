Support Local Journalism


Funding Part of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) HESTIA Program to Increase Total Amount of Carbon Stored in Buildings

RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has been selected, along with its collaborators Washington State University (WSU) and Green Canopy NODE, to receive $2.63 Million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E HESTIA program, which prioritizes overcoming barriers associated with carbon-storing buildings, including scarce, expensive, and geographically limited building materials. The goal of the HESTIA program is to increase the total amount of carbon stored in buildings to create carbon sinks, which absorb more carbon from the atmosphere than released during the construction process.

